Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

