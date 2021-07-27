Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

