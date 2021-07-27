Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.37 EPS.

PKG stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 14,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.