Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.57. 438,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

