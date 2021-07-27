Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $410.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $465.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.30.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $398.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.95. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $404.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

