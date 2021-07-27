Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 14,138 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 293.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.