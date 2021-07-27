Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 16,000 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.