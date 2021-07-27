Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.