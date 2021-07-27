Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.