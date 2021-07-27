Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 330.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after buying an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.