Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,872 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.