Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $999,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -313.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.