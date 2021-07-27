Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

