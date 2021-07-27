Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.