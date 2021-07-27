Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,972. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

