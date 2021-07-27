Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Cut by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Paychex by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 27.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. 2,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

