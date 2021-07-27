PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $9.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.