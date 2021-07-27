PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.32. 369,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $346.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

