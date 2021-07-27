Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

STB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,112.45. The firm has a market cap of £230.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

