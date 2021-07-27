Pendal Group Limited Acquires 841,150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,173.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,150 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $121,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

