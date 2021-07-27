Pendal Group Limited Has $106.04 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,328 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Linde were worth $106,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.64. 13,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,374. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.