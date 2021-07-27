Pendal Group Limited Has $109.58 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,668 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $109,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

