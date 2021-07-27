Pendal Group Limited Purchases 261,891 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 949.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Baidu were worth $62,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,673,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Baidu by 254.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $54,388,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 364,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,435. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

