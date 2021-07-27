Pendal Group Limited Takes $33.13 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 488,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,133,000. Pendal Group Limited owned about 1.00% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 11,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

