Pendle One Day Volume Reaches $164,294.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $164,294.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

