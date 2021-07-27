Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.73.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

