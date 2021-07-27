PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PKI stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $110.99 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

