Petix & Botte Co Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

SRLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 10,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

