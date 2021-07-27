PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Up 2% After Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.78. 2,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $820,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 111.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

