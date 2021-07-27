Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 525,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

