PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 847.1% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ISD stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 111.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

