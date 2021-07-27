PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading 0.8% Higher

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. 59,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 64,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

