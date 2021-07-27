Physicians Financial Services Inc. Invests $243,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 120,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

