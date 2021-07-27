Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.10. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

