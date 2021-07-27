Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $57.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

