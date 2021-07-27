Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

OZK opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 51.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.