Piper Sandler Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.04 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock valued at $84,051,156. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

