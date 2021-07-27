Piper Sandler Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

