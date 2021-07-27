Piper Sandler Weighs in on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $712.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

