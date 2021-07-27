Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

