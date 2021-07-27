Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of MRCY opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

