Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 68.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Eargo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

EAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

EAR opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,868 in the last quarter.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

