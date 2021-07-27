Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 353,115 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

