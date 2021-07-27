Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 210,800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $61,976,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

