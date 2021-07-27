Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 247,750 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.94% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

