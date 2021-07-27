Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.86 Million Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 522,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMPT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

