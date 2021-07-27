PolkaWar Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,373.39 or 0.99945839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00826279 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

