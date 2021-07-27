PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

PCH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.