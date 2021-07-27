PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.6% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 342.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.