Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

PRAX opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

